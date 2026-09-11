Congress won’t return to power in Assam for 20 years, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 11 claimed that the Congress will not return to power in the state for the next 20 years, asserting that the party has been politically weakened following the BJP-led alliance’s emphatic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“There is no Congress party in Assam today,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress had little prospect of returning to power after the BJP-led alliance won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

He also said it was natural for Congress leaders and workers who were disappointed with the party’s political prospects to join the BJP.

“Many in the Congress joining the BJP due to frustration is natural,” Sarma said.

Sarma further acknowledged that the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is not a traditional BJP stronghold, but said the party is preparing to put up a strong fight in the upcoming bypoll.

“Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is not a traditional constituency of the BJP,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister, however, claimed that the BJP has received an “unprecedented response” from minority voters in the constituency over the past few days.

“In the last few days, minority people in the Lok Sabha constituency have given an unprecedented response to the BJP,” he said.

Sarma said the party would contest the Nagaon bypoll with determination and seek to strengthen its position in the constituency.

The Nagaon seat has emerged as a key political contest in Assam, with the BJP seeking to make inroads into an area where the party has traditionally faced a stronger challenge from the Congress and its allies.

The bypoll is expected to assume added significance amid the BJP’s strong performance in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and the party’s efforts to expand its support base among different sections of voters.