Congress workers accuse AICC's senior leadership of cash-for-ticket in Assam, seek probe

Allegations of irregularities in the candidate selection process for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election have surfaced within the Indian National Congress, with grassroots workers from the Srijangram constituency in Assam submitting a formal complaint to senior party leadership.

In a memorandum addressed to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Screening Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), party workers from the Srijangram Legislative Assembly Constituency have alleged serious irregularities in the selection of a candidate for the polls.

According to the complaint, two senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) — Jitendra Singh and Prithviraj Sathe — who are reportedly involved in the candidate selection process, have been accused by party workers of allegedly accepting a large sum of money from a prospective candidate, identified as Nurul Islam. The memorandum claims that the alleged financial influence has unfairly tilted the selection process in favour of the candidate, despite concerns among local workers about his qualifications and acceptability.

Grassroots workers stated in the memorandum that several loyal and capable party members who have worked for the party for years have been overlooked. They claimed that the development has triggered deep resentment among party cadres and supporters in the constituency, raising questions over the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

The memorandum further warns that if the allegations remain unaddressed, it could severely damage the credibility of the party at the grassroots level and adversely affect its electoral prospects in the constituency. Workers expressed apprehension that internal dissatisfaction could weaken the party’s campaign in the region ahead of the crucial polls.

Appealing for immediate intervention, the signatories urged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations. They also requested that the party leadership ensure the selection of a qualified, dedicated and winnable candidate from the constituency in the larger interest of the Congress party.

Party insiders say that growing discontent over ticket distribution has been emerging in several constituencies across the state as preparations intensify for the upcoming assembly elections. However, the Congress leadership has not yet issued an official response to the allegations raised by the Srijangram workers.