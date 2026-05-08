Congress worker’s food joint set ablaze in Assam’s Jorhat; police begin probe

A food joint located within the residential premises of a Congress worker was allegedly set on fire by unidentified persons in Assam’s Jorhat district in the early hours of Friday, May 8, police said.

The incident took place at Rangajan under the Titabor police station area at around 1.30 a.m.

According to police, an investigation has been initiated following a complaint lodged by Rupali Das. Officials said more details would emerge as the probe progresses.

Das said passersby first noticed the flames and alerted the family, who were asleep inside the house at the time.

“Initially, we were hesitant to open the door, but after hearing our neighbours, we rushed outside,” she said.

The food joint located in front of the house was completely gutted in the fire. Spare parts of a commercial passenger vehicle owned by the family were also damaged. The total loss has been estimated at around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, according to the family.

The fire was brought under control with the help of local residents before it could spread further.

After the flames were doused, Das alleged that a glass bottle containing petrol with a wick attached was found at the spot, raising suspicion of arson.

The incident comes days after another alleged attack on an opposition leader in Karbi Anglong following the declaration of the Assembly election results.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leaders condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible. Akhil Gogoi also condemned the incident and urged police to take swift action.