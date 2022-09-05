The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee writes a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigations, demanding an immediate inquiry against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in seven corruption cases.

My colleagues from Assam have demanded a CBI investigation on 7 specific cases against the Assam CM. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been blessed by the Great BJP Washing Machine, but the evidence against him is clinching. Will the CBI be allowed to do its job? pic.twitter.com/uL1JnMx28m — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2022

While addressing the letter to Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, director of CBI, Congress has demanded a CBI probe into seven allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The first demand is regarding the recently established Vandya International School located at Amingaon, North Guwahati, owned by CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, which has been recently inaugurated, and in the speech made by his wife, it was publicly announced that the founder of this school is the Chief Minister of Assam. Furthermore, Congress questioned how the head of the state of Assam could run an international school.



The second demand for the probe is regarding a private company named RBS Reactors that transferred allegedly unaccounted money from Kolkata to many firms and companies belonging to Assam CM's family. As per allegations made by Congress, RBS realtors are now known as Vasistha realtors. At RBS realtors, Ashok Dhanuka is the all-time director who is allegedly involved in the Jharkhand MLA horse-trading case demanding that money transactions done by RBS realtors from Kolkata should be investigated by the CBI.



The third demand is on the alleged land scam of the Chief Minister's family members. R.B.S. Realtors Pvt. Ltd., a private firm owned by the family members of the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, was allegedly involved in one of the biggest land scams (29 Bighas & 9 Lecha) in the state of Assam and Assam Pradesh Congress demands that the government must conduct an inquiry into the land scam by the CBI.



The fourth demand is for the cheating of Assamese weavers and running syndicates on the silk and muga industries in Assam. A company called "Golden Thread Company" is allegedly owned by the wife of the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the company purchases all the silk and Muga at a cheap price from the weaver and sells them at a very high price.



The fifth demand is regarding the purchase of a huge quantity of PPE kits by the government of Assam during the COVID-19 pandemic period, violating all the prescribed norms and guidelines.



The sixth demand is on the matter of Kanchanjuri Tea Estate in upper Assam, which, according to Congress, is owned by the CM's wife, where the internal roads, etc., were built utilizing government funds. Moreover, the tea estate land falls under an elephant corridor for which the Supreme Court ordered eviction, but the CM allegedly rectified the animal corridor in such a way that no eviction was carried out in that particular tea garden.



In the seventh demand, Congress mentioned supari, coal, and cattle syndicates run allegedly under the Chief Minister's direct supervision, alleging that the rate of supari in the market increases due to illegal syndicates, whereas the per KG syndicate rate is around Rs 20 and thus the chief minister is allegedly collecting huge funds.