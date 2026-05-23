Congress yet to pick CLP leader in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi awaits central observers

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on May 23 said the party is still awaiting the arrival of central observers before taking a final decision on the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said the party has not yet been able to choose a leader from among its 19 MLAs in the Assam Assembly. He stated that the Congress leadership is maintaining its earlier position and is waiting for the visit and inputs of the central observers.

Gogoi also said the party is reviewing and analysing mistakes made by Congress, indicating an internal assessment process following recent political developments.

“Congress is reviewing its shortcomings,” Gogoi remarked, while reiterating that discussions regarding the leadership issue will move forward after consultations with party observers from the central leadership.

The delay in selecting the CLP leader has drawn political attention, with Congress expected to finalise its legislative leadership structure after discussions with senior party leadership.

