Connectivity collapse in Barak Valley: Gaurav Gogoi urges PM Modi for immediate and long term solution

Amid a crippling disruption of connectivity in Assam’s Barak Valley due to landslides and infrastructure failures, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging urgent intervention and a long-term roadmap to address what he calls a “chronic crisis” of isolation during the monsoon.

The letter follows the complete suspension of both rail and road links to the Barak Valley, home to over 40 lakh people, after repeated landslides and the collapse of key transport corridors. Gogoi termed the current scenario as a “humanitarian and infrastructural crisis” that recurs each monsoon due to long-standing neglect and weak infrastructure.



In his communication, Gogoi specifically targeted the Lumding–Badarpur railway section, calling it a "symbol of chronic disruption.”

He noted that in just the last five years, this critical railway route—cutting through the vulnerable hills of Dima Hasao—has witnessed at least seven major breakdowns due to landslides, embankment washouts, and deteriorating infrastructure. Rail services have once again been suspended for weeks, leaving thousands stranded.



The road situation, Gogoi added, is no better. National Highways 6, 27, and 37, particularly near Sonapur, Jatinga, and Harangajao, remain prone to frequent landslides and culvert damage. The recent collapse of the Harang Bridge on the Silchar–Kalain route, despite a ₹137-crore repair, has further isolated the valley.

“The collapse reflects the fragile state of road infrastructure,” Gogoi said, questioning the effectiveness of existing public works and spending.

With ground transportation severed, air travel remains the only mode of access—but one that is prohibitively expensive. Gogoi highlighted that one-way airfare from Silchar to Guwahati has soared to ₹15,000–₹18,000, pricing it out of reach for most residents.

"This is more than ten times the fare between Agartala and Guwahati," he said, urging immediate regulatory intervention by DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.



Calling the situation a question of economic justice and national integration, Gogoi stated:

"Lack of dependable connectivity is stalling investment, delaying critical medical referrals, and pushing Barak Valley’s youth into despair."

Despite repeated appeals from local representatives and civil society, Gogoi said the Centre has failed to deliver a long-term, accountable solution to Barak’s chronic isolation.

In his letter, Gogoi outlined a comprehensive set of recommendations:

Double-line and landslide-proof the Lumding–Badarpur railway section using modern geo-engineering.

Expedite the alternative Lanka–Chandranathpur (Maynarbond) rail line as a secondary corridor.

Deploy BRO and NHAI teams to restore highways immediately.

Construct climate-resilient alternate road bypasses to ensure monsoon accessibility.

Reintroduce UDAN-subsidised or Air India flights and regulate airfare during transport shutdowns.

Launch a Connectivity Revival Package, including multi-modal solutions like inland water transport via the Barak River.

“The people of Barak Valley have shown commendable resilience,” Gogoi wrote, “but resilience alone cannot substitute for reliable infrastructure.”

He urged Prime Minister Modi to respond with a clear, time-bound roadmap and assured his full support for measures that improve the region’s connectivity and alleviate the hardships faced by its residents.