Connectivity push gains pace in Northeast as roads, railways and digital networks expand

Connectivity projects across the North Eastern Region have gathered momentum, with significant expansion in road, rail and digital infrastructure, the Centre informed Parliament on January 30.

The government said these projects are aimed at integrating the region more closely with the national economy, improving access to essential services and boosting employment and economic activity.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Sukanta Majumdar said the length of National Highways in the Northeast has increased sharply over the past decade, from 10,905 km in 2014 to 16,207 km as of April 1, 2025. He said 177 national highway projects covering a total length of 3,635 km are currently under various stages of implementation in the region, with an estimated cost of Rs 87,119 crore.

Rural connectivity has also seen major progress under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Since the scheme’s inception, 17,666 road works spanning 89,503 km and 2,396 bridge works have been sanctioned in the northeastern states. Of these, 16,547 road works covering 81,448 km and 2,126 bridges have already been completed, with total expenditure amounting to Rs 53,353.49 crore, including the states’ share.

Dr Majumdar said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has independently sanctioned 647 road and bridge projects under its various schemes at a cost of Rs 8,260.88 crore. Out of these, 500 projects worth Rs 4,915 crore have been completed, further strengthening intra-regional connectivity.

On rail infrastructure, the Minister said railway projects are planned and executed on a zonal basis as they often span multiple states and districts. As of April 1, 2025, a total of 12 railway projects, including eight new lines and four doubling projects, with a combined length of 777 km and an estimated cost of Rs 69,342 crore, have been sanctioned in the Northeast. Of this, 278 km has already been commissioned.

Digital connectivity has also expanded rapidly. The Department of Telecommunications has made 6,355 Gram Panchayats service-ready for high-bandwidth internet connectivity under the BharatNet project in the region as of December 2025. In addition, under the government-funded 4G Saturation Project and other mobile initiatives, 3,718 mobile towers have been commissioned, covering 5,366 villages and locations across the Northeast.

The government said the implementation timelines of these projects depend on factors such as difficult terrain, land availability, statutory clearances and logistical challenges unique to the region. Despite these constraints, the Centre maintained that sustained investment in connectivity is critical for the Northeast’s long-term growth.

According to the government, the benefits of these projects include faster movement of essential goods and agricultural produce, improved access to markets, growth of tourism and industry, increased employment opportunities and stronger socio-economic integration of the Northeast with the rest of the country. Dr Majumdar said the connectivity push is a key pillar of the Centre’s broader strategy to unlock the economic potential of the northeastern states and ensure balanced regional development.