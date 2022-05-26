GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain has blasted reports that he has resigned from the Executive of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Reacting to the reports of his resignation on various media platforms, the Assam Congress leader and Samuguri Hussain said that he has not resigned from the party or the posts.

Hussain said that it is a conspiracy by some people with a vested interest. He said he will speak on this after returning from Hajj.

It was earlier reported today that party leader Rakibul Hussain has resigned from the executive of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

It was rumoured that Hussain had resigned from the executive after a conflict with party President Bhupen Kumar Borah.