Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, not forced conversions: Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia’s remarks on religious conversion and the Bajrang Dal have triggered a political and social debate, coming at a time of heightened communal sensitivity following the alleged vandalism of Christmas decorations at St Mary’s School in Assam.

Saikia made the comments while speaking to reporters in Nalbari after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. Emphasising constitutional values, he said the Indian Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to practise, profess and celebrate their religion, and that all communities have the right to observe their respective religious festivals without interference.

At the same time, the BJP leader strongly opposed religious conversions, particularly those he claimed were being carried out under the guise of social service or assistance to the poor. He maintained that humanitarian work should remain separate from religious conversion and urged people to follow their own religious and cultural traditions, including Sanatan Dharma.

Responding to questions about the Bajrang Dal, Saikia defended the organisation, stating that it works in the national interest and operates within the framework of the Constitution. He added that strict legal action would be taken against any individual or group found violating the law, but asserted that, to his knowledge, the Bajrang Dal remains committed to the nation and constitutional principles.

Saikia’s remarks have elicited mixed reactions from various quarters. The Assam Christian Forum (ACF), among others, expressed concern that the statements appeared to contextualise or underplay the seriousness of the alleged vandalism at St Mary’s School. The forum cautioned that linking a criminal incident to broader religious narratives could escalate communal tensions and divert attention from the immediate need to ensure law and order.

Other interpretations of Saikia’s comments focused on the political aspects of his interaction with the media. He also spoke about the BJP’s alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), describing the partnership as stable and dismissing speculation about any seat-sharing disagreements between the two parties.