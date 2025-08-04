Construction of new Gauhati High Court complex to begin by year-end: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amid strong opposition from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reaffirmed that the construction of the proposed new Gauhati High Court complex at Rangmahal in North Guwahati will begin by the end of this year.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an official event at the proposed site, Sarma said the process of compensating landowners for 129 bighas (approximately 42.5 acres) has officially begun.

"We have acquired the land and today, we disbursed compensation to the owners," the CM stated, marking the formal initiation of the relocation project.

He added that the land earmarked for a judicial township has now been secured, and the Public Works Department (PWD) will soon take over to initiate the tendering and construction phases.

"The tender process typically takes 2–3 months. We expect construction to begin by the end of this year," Sarma said, asserting that the project will move forward despite resistance.

GHCBA Continues to Oppose Relocation

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association has vocally opposed the government’s decision to shift the high court from its current location in Uzan Bazar, situated in the heart of Guwahati on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra.

The existing complex houses a heritage structure alongside a recently built multi-crore, multi-storeyed modern facility, both connected via an underground tunnel equipped with escalators.

The GHCBA had earlier demanded an immediate halt to the relocation project, citing the interests of the legal fraternity, heritage conservation, and accessibility for the public.

India's Largest High Court Campus in the Making

Unfazed by the opposition, CM Sarma emphasized the scale and ambition of the project.

“We plan to build not just the main high court, but also subordinate courts and a full-fledged judicial township. I believe this will be the largest high court complex in India,” he stated.

The architectural design is currently under review by the High Court and is expected to be finalized within a month.

The relocation is also reportedly tied to the state government's broader plans for Brahmaputra riverfront development, which would require acquisition of the current high court premises.