Contradictions emerge in missing Guwahati woman's case, Rapido driver provides key details

Fresh details have emerged in the case of missing Guwahati-based teacher Bhabana Sarma, with new statements from a Rapido driver who allegedly dropped Sarma near Gauhati University, before she went missing.

According to police sources, a Rapido driver identified as Saddam Hussain, who had picked up Sarma on the day of her disappearance, has provided key inputs regarding her movements. The driver stated that Sarma had initially set her destination as Gauhati University while booking the ride. However, she reportedly did not continue to the final destination and instead asked to be dropped midway at Jalukbari Engineering College Point.

The driver further claimed that Sarma remained engaged in frequent phone conversations throughout the ride, speaking continuously to an unidentified individual. He also confirmed that she was carrying a bag at the time.

Investigators are currently examining these inputs as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to her disappearance.

Earlier, police had highlighted several inconsistencies in Sarma’s movements on the day she went missing. According to a senior officer, she had informed her mother that she was heading to her school to collect pending salary dues, despite reportedly resigning from the institution last month.

Authorities also revealed that Sarma had booked two separate Uber rides—one towards Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and another towards Adabari—but both bookings were later cancelled, raising further questions.

In addition, she is reported to have withdrawn approximately Rs 7,000 from an ATM prior to going missing. Her mobile phone was last traced to the Paltan Bazar area in Guwahati, after which it was switched off.

Police confirmed that Sarma was later located alone in Shillong. Officials stated that there were no visible injuries on her body and no signs of damage to her clothing.

A message sent by Sarma to her family stating “I am in danger” has become a central element of the investigation. Officials have indicated that no conclusions are being drawn at this stage and that her statement will be crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police also noted that she had booked a Rapido ride for Rs 70, and all transaction and movement details are currently being verified. A police team has already been dispatched to Shillong as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities reiterated that all possible angles are being examined as the investigation continues.