Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has caused an uproar by displaying a poster featuring the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the iconic Washing Powder Nirma girl in Hyderabad. The poster is part of a series of banners featuring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have joined the party from other parties. The poster has triggered a nationwide controversy and is seen as a direct insult to the Chief Minister of Assam.

BRS has put up posters in Hyderabad to protest the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to K Kavitha, daughter of state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the Delhi liquor scam case. The banners featured faces of BJP leaders Narayan Rane from Maharashtra, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh, and Suvendu Adhikari from West Bengal, among others.

The attack on BJP through the poster comes amid the ongoing questioning of Kavitha by ED. She has been linked to the Delhi excise policy case as a prominent member of the South Cartel of the alleged scam. She was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, ED summoned Kavitha for questioning.

The poster titled "washing powder Nirma" is seen as a direct insult to the Chief Minister of Assam, who is depicted as a young woman in the poster. The controversial poster was put up in Hyderabad's streets, welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the city to participate in the 54th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The BJP has strongly condemned the poster and called it "insulting to the Chief Minister and the people of Assam.

The incident has sparked a nationwide controversy, and many people have taken to social media to express their anger and outrage over the poster.