The issue of recent encounters in Assam over targeting alleged ULFA-Independent cadres has heated up in the state. The encounters in Sadiya and Baihata Chariali have come under storm as allegations are flying high that they are fake in nature. Amidst the controversy and the proscribed ULFA-Independent seeking proof from the police on linking the encounters with them, Assam DGP GP Singh has said that the proof regarding both the encounters would be produced before a court of law.

Noteworthy is that on December 24, three youths were shot at injured in a firing by police in Tinsukia district after they were accused of planning to join the proscribed outfit.

Meanwhile, an individual identified as Pranjal Das, suspected to be a member of the ULFA-I, was shot and injured by police in Kamrup Rural district of Assam on December 24. The incident happened in the Salmara area at Baihata Chariali, resulting in a leg injury which left the youth immobile.

Reacting to these incidents, ULFA-I had given out a statement that both the encounters are not related to the proscribed outfit and instead they demanded that the police produce proof of the injured persons being ULFA-I linkmen.

In a press statement, the banned outfit claimed that the youths of Sadiya who were shot in a clash on December 24 and Pranjal Das who was injured in police firing in Baihata on December 25 are not involved with ULFA (I) did not maintain contact with any member.

Further, the banned outfit asserted that the state police need to provide clear evidence of each incident. Otherwise, such officers/members of the Assam Police will cripple many more innocents forever with such fake clashes on the orders of the highest anti-Assam and anti-indigenous police officers.

Meanwhile, reacting on the controversy surrounding the two encounters, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh told India Today NE that the narrative regarding both the encounters would be produced before the court of law.

"Concerned district SSPs have given the narrative that led to police using force to stop the concerned persons from escaping law. Evidence would be provided to appropriate court of law," the Assam DGP told India Today NE.

On the other hand, today Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi called both the encounters as fake and accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP GP Singh of trying to bring back the dark days of the 90s decade when such questionable encounters were reported. Gogoi had even demanded that the state government should stop fake encounters in the state, while directly targeting the Chief Minister and the DGP.

On the allegations by Akhil Gogoi, the Assam DGP declined to comment on it and only said that people who try to harm peace in Assam would be handled firmly.

"It is improper of me to comment on views of honourable elected public representatives. We remain committed to ensure that activities of banned organisations are countered in accordance with law and using all lawful means. Persons trying to harm peace in Assam would be handled firmly," DGP GP Singh told India Today NE.