Cooperation from Assamese Association in Singapore extremely crucial in Zubeen's death probe: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the need for active cooperation from the Assamese Association in Singapore to ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation into the mysterious death of celebrated singer-actor Zubeen Garg.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, October 4 the Chief Minister said that certain individuals currently in Singapore are crucial to the ongoing investigation. “If the people in Singapore do not come to Assam, the probe cannot be conducted properly. It is important that the local community urges them to participate so that the truth can emerge. Without their cooperation, the matter could go in circles again,” Sarma said.

Dr. Sarma clarified that his recent visit to the Kahilipara residence of the late singer was personal and not connected to the ongoing investigation. “I spent some time with Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s father, and other family members as a gesture of solidarity. I did not discuss the case, investigations, or legal matters with them. I am here to share their grief,” he stated.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Viscera report, expected on October 10, 2025, will be pivotal to determining the cause of death. “By October 11, we will have a clearer understanding of what happened to Zubeen,” he said.

Responding to claims made by Shekhar Goswami, who alleged that Zubeen was poisoned, Sarma maintained that such assertions are witness statements and not verified police findings. “Witnesses can say anything in their statements. The police’s role is to record them in the case diary. The investigation will determine whether an accused is defending themselves or trying to mislead the probe,” he explained.

The Chief Minister confirmed that several individuals, including Shekhar, Shyamkanu, and Siddharth, are either under custody or being questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam. However, he reiterated that cooperation from those in Singapore remains critical to uncover the entire truth.

Sarma also cautioned that certain statements made in police stations are intended for publicity and should not be mistaken as facts. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, stating that a judicial commission has already been set up to allow anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“The government wants this investigation to be thorough, transparent, and discreet. Only through cooperation from all sides can justice be ensured for Zubeen Garg,” the Chief Minister asserted.