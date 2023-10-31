A Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot by some unidentified gunmen near his residence in North Kashmir's Tangmarg.

The official, identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar, was critically injured in the attack and shifted to hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Some unknown gunmen fired upon Dar, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora. The cop was shifted to SD Hospital in Tangmarg for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Dar was posted in the Police Control Room (PCR) department of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This is the third targeted attack by terrorists in the Valley in three days.

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh died of injuries after being shot by terrorists in Pulwama district on Monday.

"Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries," Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the death on X (formerly Twitter) read.

On October 29, a police inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was grievously injured after being fired upon by terrorists near the Eidgah mosque of Srinagar. The cop was shot while he was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground, officials of the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-backed terrorist organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack.