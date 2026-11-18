A corruption case registered against former Assam MP Ranee Narah over alleged irregularities in the implementation of development schemes during her tenure as a parliamentarian will proceed before a Special Judge’s Court.

The case was registered by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in 2018 following allegations of irregularities in the execution of various schemes meant for public welfare during Narah’s tenure as an MP.

The matter has now moved to the stage of proceedings before the Special Judge’s Court, where the allegations will be examined in accordance with the legal process.

The allegations relate to the implementation of development schemes and the handling of funds allocated for public welfare projects. However, details of the specific schemes involved and the nature of the alleged irregularities have not been made available.

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell had initiated the investigation into the matter in 2018. The case concerns Narah’s tenure as a Member of Parliament and the alleged lapses in the execution of development projects during that period.

The proceedings before the Special Judge’s Court mark a fresh stage in the case. The allegations against the former parliamentarian are yet to be established through judicial proceedings.