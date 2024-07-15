Praising the present BJP government of working towards a corruption free and merit-based admission in colleges and education institutions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the new merit-based recruitment system has significantly impacted youth and families across the state.

"Today, the educational landscape in Assam has transformed. Attendance in our schools and colleges has risen, and the overall academic environment has improved," stated Sarma. He noted that parents now encourage their children to excel in their studies, confident that hard work can lead to government job opportunities.

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Reflecting on past challenges, Sarma recalled how skepticism towards education was prevalent due to rampant corruption in job recruitment. "Previously, when parents urged their children to study, the response was often cynical. Children questioned the value of education when jobs were secured through hefty bribes—money that many families couldn't afford. The system favored the children of politicians, officials, and businessmen, leaving the offspring of farmers, rickshaw pullers, and daily laborers disheartened," he explained.

Sarma proudly asserted that the current administration has shattered this corrupt paradigm. "We have demonstrated that there is now political will in Assam to ensure jobs are awarded based on merit. This has rejuvenated the aspirations of our youth and restored faith in the power of education."