Corruption probe against Assam official stalls as accused refuses to submit financial documents

A high-stakes corruption investigation targeting a senior government official in Assam's Dhubri district has ground to a halt after the accused and his associates repeatedly failed to provide critical financial records, undermining anti-corruption efforts despite direct orders from the state's top leadership.

Dipankar Gupta, an Assistant Statistical Officer at the District Rural Development Agency, faces serious allegations of amassing wealth far beyond his official salary through systematic corruption. The investigation, now stalled for over two months, centres on claims that Gupta consistently demanded 10-15 per cent kickbacks from beneficiaries seeking approval for schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and other rural development programs.

The probe began after complainants provided detailed allegations of Gupta's alleged asset portfolio, which investigators believe cannot be justified through legitimate income sources. Documents submitted to authorities list substantial holdings including fixed deposits worth crores of rupees, prime real estate properties on Loan Office Road and Khalilpur area in Dhubri town, a residential flat in Guwahati's Sixth Mile locality, and additional immovable property in Alipurduar, West Bengal.

Officials familiar with the case confirm that Gupta, along with two other implicated individuals, has consistently refused to submit bank statements and supporting financial documents essential for the investigation's progress. This non-compliance represents a direct violation of inquiry protocols and has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of institutional oversight mechanisms.

The stalemate has drawn particular attention given that the investigation was launched following strict anti-corruption directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office. The apparent inability to compel cooperation from government employees under investigation has sparked public debate about accountability within state institutions.

Rural development funds, particularly those allocated through MGNREGA, represent crucial resources for poverty alleviation and employment generation in districts like Dhubri. Any systematic corruption in their distribution directly impacts vulnerable communities dependent on these programs for livelihood support.

The case has become emblematic of broader challenges facing anti-corruption efforts in Assam, where, despite political commitment at the highest levels, procedural hurdles and alleged non-cooperation by accused officials continue to hamper investigations. Public pressure is mounting for authorities to take decisive action to break the deadlock and ensure the probe reaches its logical conclusion.