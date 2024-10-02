A Cotton College professor, Dhrubajyoti Barman, was brutally attacked by a truck driver in Jorabat.

Barman was the superintendent of Cotton's hostel.

This shocking incident took place while Barman was travelling from Guwahati to Tezpur.

As per reports, the truck driver had an argument with Barman over an accident and subsequently attacked him with an iron rod.

This is a breaking story.



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