Cotton University has been accredited with an A grade, achieving a CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale. This recognition highlights the institution's commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

Cotton University has long been considered a centre of knowledge and excellence in education. It secured an A grade in its first cycle of assessment as a university in the entire northeast region.

Earlier in 2023, Assam's Cotton University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, has garnered international recognition by being included in the prestigious list of the World's Top 2% Scientists by Elsevier.



Also Read: Assam: Cotton University VC Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka recognized among world's top 2 per cent scientists by Elsevier

Elsevier, a global leader in providing information analytics and publishing scientific research, annually compiles the list of the World's Top 2% Scientists, recognizing the outstanding contributions of researchers and professionals across various scientific fields.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam's Cabinet and Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Deka and Cotton University. He praised the achievement, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Cotton University VC and eminent scientist Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka on being featured in the list of World's Top 2% Scientists by Elsevier. This is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the research capabilities of universities in Assam. Best wishes and kudos."