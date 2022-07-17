The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bolstering its ranks in Assam with its sights on the 2023 General elections. This time, it has done so by (unexpectedly) by luring students from the prestigious Cotton University in Guwahati. Interestingly, Cotton was one key battlegrounds for the massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act that rocked Assam for several months on end. Now, a great many students who opposed the contentious Act tooth and nail are seemingly falling over themselves in a rush to wear the saffron of the BJP.

In June, protests erupted in the Cotton University campus after Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) General Secretary Abhishek Mahanta formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (youth wing of the BJP).

Yesterday, the BJYM added over 46 youths -- including the President of Cotton University Students Union and a former General Secretary of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) – to its ranks.

It is clear that the BJP is taking these youth joining very seriously, as Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Mallah Baruabh and party president Bhabesh Kalita were present to induct the fresh blood into the party at a highly publicized event.

After news broke of these new joinings, several University students and alumni picked up their smart phones to leave reactions of anger and display on social media platforms.

“Everybody has the right to protest in a democracy. However, protests should not be violent – with sticks and stones. Some of the people who have criticized us are affiliated with political or non-political outfits, Niyor Deka, secretary of the Cotton University students’ union who joined the BJYM yesterday, told India Today NE over the phone.

“The BJP was elected to power twice – both at the Centre and in Assam. It is evident that for several more terms, the public will stay with the BJP and the BJP will stay with the public. We have joined the BJP in order to get an opportunity to be with the people,” Niyor, asked about his decision, told us.

“When we protested the CAA, we never meant it to be a stepping stone for someone to become an MLA. No Cottonian got beaten up during protests with that intention in mind. If anyone was martyred, they never died for someone to become an MLA. We have chosen to distance ourselves from from people who used the anti-CAA agitation as a political crutch,” he said.

It needs mention here that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to notify the rules governing the CAA. The legislation cannot be implemented without the rules being notified.

Asked about this recent phenomenon of Cottonians joining the BJP party, Niyor opined: “Cottonians already tread ahead keeping everything in mind. We will remain circumspect. And in regards to joining the BJP, everyone has his/her own opinion.”

The student leader also said that it is unlikely that he will ever protest the ‘ÇAA’ again.

“We will have to analyze the issue. We will have to confer with the government and the party – only then we can weigh in on this.”