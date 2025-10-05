Cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore seized at Assam–Tripura border, one arrested

In a major crackdown against the illegal drug trade, police in Sribhumi district, Assam seized a huge consignment of banned cough syrup valued at several crores from the Assam–Tripura border at Churaibari.

The operation was carried out based on a specific intelligence input received by Churaibari Police In-charge Pranab Mili, who swiftly launched a naka checking drive in the area. During the inspection, police intercepted a truck bearing registration number WB/23 D/7176, reportedly coming from Kolkata.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 144 cartons containing 21,600 bottles of cough syrup branded ‘ESKUF’, which contains codeine phosphate, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The bottles were cleverly concealed inside drums within the truck to evade detection.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sajjad Afridi, a resident of West Bengal, was taken into custody on the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest that the contraband was likely being smuggled to Tripura and further into the northeastern drug distribution network.

Police have initiated an in-depth investigation to trace the source and destination of the illicit consignment and to identify others involved in the trafficking chain.

An official from the Sribhumi Police stated,“We are interrogating the accused to uncover the full network behind this illegal trade. Further operations may follow based on the findings.”