Couple allegedly assaulted, confined by father-son duo over loan dispute in Assam's Nagaon

A father-son duo has been accused of assaulting and unlawfully confining a couple in Roumari's Itapara area of Assam's Nagaon district over an alleged loan dispute, triggering concern among local residents.

According to allegations, Abul Kalam and his son Asikul Islam, both residents of Roumari, attacked Khairul Islam and his wife Eliza Begum following a disagreement related to money borrowed at a high rate of interest.

The accused allegedly assaulted the couple and forcibly took them to their residence, where they were confined for a period of time.

Locals claimed that the dispute stemmed from a loan transaction and alleged that the accused had been demanding repayment along with excessive interest.