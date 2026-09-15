Couple among four arrested in Guwahati theft cases; Rs 5 lakh, gold recovered

Assam police arrested four persons, including a couple, in connection with a series of alleged thefts reported from different parts of Guwahati and recovered around Rs 5 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones and gold ornaments suspected to have been stolen.

The arrests were made in Nagaon on September 15 during an operation conducted by a team of Basistha Police in Guwahati. The arrested persons have been identified as Faruk alias Mela, his wife Jimli, Tajmul Hussain and Satish Pawar.

According to police, the accused were allegedly part of a group involved in thefts targeting residential properties during the daytime. Investigators suspect that the group gained entry into houses by breaking open grills. Bhetapara was among the areas allegedly targeted by the group.

Police alleged that Faruk melted the stolen gold and later sold it. Hussain and Pawar were allegedly involved in purchasing stolen articles from the group, investigators said.

The police investigation has also focused on the assets and lifestyle of the accused. Investigators suspect that proceeds from the alleged thefts were used to purchase luxury vehicles and other assets.

Police are also examining Faruk's alleged links with the Nalbari Warriors cricket team and investigating claims that money obtained through the sale of stolen property may have been invested in cricket-related activities.

According to investigators, Jimli allegedly assisted her husband in carrying out the thefts.

The recovered cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments are expected to help police establish the extent of the alleged theft network and ascertain whether the accused were involved in other theft cases reported in Guwahati.

Further investigation is underway.