‘Courage, sacrifice and patriotism’: Assam leaders remember state's Quit India Movement martyrs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 20, remembered the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the Quit India Movement of 1942, including Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakati, Tileswari Barua, Bhogeswari Phukanani and Manbar Nath.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam had risen with the rest of the country during the historic movement and paid tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice.

“On this day in 1942, Assam rose with the nation in the historic Quit India Movement,” Sarma wrote.

He said the freedom fighters had shown an unwavering resolve to uphold the Tricolour and described their courage, sacrifice and patriotism as an enduring source of inspiration.

Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1942 movement in a separate post on X.

Recalling Kanaklata Barua and Mukunda Kakati, Jayanta said several freedom fighters from Assam had laid down their lives for the country during the movement.

Kanaklata Barua, then 17, was killed in police firing at Gohpur on September 20, 1942, while leading a procession of freedom fighters towards the police station to hoist the national flag. Mukunda Kakati, who was part of the procession, was also killed in the firing.

Jayanta said the sacrifices of the freedom fighters should continue to remind people of their responsibility towards the country and inspire them to work selflessly.