Court again rejects Siddharth Sharma's bail plea in Zubeen Garg death case

Gauhati High Court has once again rejected the bail plea of Siddharth Sharma, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case.

The order was pronounced by Judge Mitali Thakuria, who dismissed Sharma's bail application.

This is the second time Sharma's bail has been denied. Earlier, the Fast Track Court had also rejected his bail plea.

Siddharth Sharma was arrested on October 1, 2025, in connection with the death of Zubeen Garg, which occurred on September 19, 2025.

With the latest order, Sharma will remain in judicial custody as the investigation and legal proceedings in the case continue.