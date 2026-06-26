Court again rejects Siddharth Sharma's bail plea in Zubeen Garg death case
The Gauhati High Court has again rejected Siddharth Sharma's bail plea in the Zubeen Garg death case. The order keeps him in judicial custody as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.
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Story highlights
- Judge Mitali Thakuria pronounced the order dismissing Sharma's latest bail application
- The Gauhati High Court decision marks Sharma's second failed bail attempt
- A Fast Track Court had earlier rejected his plea in the case
Gauhati High Court has once again rejected the bail plea of Siddharth Sharma, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case.
The order was pronounced by Judge Mitali Thakuria, who dismissed Sharma's bail application.
This is the second time Sharma's bail has been denied. Earlier, the Fast Track Court had also rejected his bail plea.
Siddharth Sharma was arrested on October 1, 2025, in connection with the death of Zubeen Garg, which occurred on September 19, 2025.
With the latest order, Sharma will remain in judicial custody as the investigation and legal proceedings in the case continue.
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