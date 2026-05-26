Court frames charges against all accused in Zubeen Garg death case, trial to begin from June 8

A fast-track court on Tuesday, May 26, framed charges against all the accused in Zubeen Garg death case, paving the way for the commencement of the trial proceedings.

Officials said the court framed the charges on the basis of the chargesheet earlier submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The court has now finalised the sections and allegations under which the case will proceed to trial.

Those against whom charges have been framed are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Amrit Prava Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Sandipon Garg, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Borah.

During the proceedings, the fast-track court examined the materials placed on record by the investigating agency and decided to proceed with the trial against all the accused persons.

Senior advocate Ziaur Kamar, associated with the legal proceedings in the matter, confirmed that the court has formally framed charges in the case. He further stated that the recording of witness statements is scheduled to begin on June 8.

With the framing of charges, the case has now officially entered the trial stage. Further hearings in the matter are expected to continue over the coming weeks.