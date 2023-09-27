A Civil Court in Assam on September 27 has issued a ban on Congress Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, restraining him from making any further comments on the allegations against Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd. This restriction will remain in place until the next hearing scheduled for November 9.

The defamation suit was filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking damages amounting to Rs 10 crore. The case was prompted by allegations made by Gaurav Gogoi, in which he claimed that Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd had received a subsidy grant of Rs 10 crore from the Central government for an agro processing cluster project.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma serves as the Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The company is a prominent media conglomerate in the Northeast region, boasting ownership of two news channels, a newspaper, a digital news portal, and several entertainment channels.