Court reserves order on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea in Zubeen Garg death case till April 30

A specially constituted fast-track court on April 23 reserved its order on the bail petition of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the main accused in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, till April 30.



The court concluded hearings on Mahanta’s bail plea, which was argued by his lawyers Pran Bora and Rajdeep Banerjee. The fast-track court has been conducting daily hearings in the case.

Meanwhile, a bail petition was also moved on behalf of Siddharth Sharma, who is also among the accused. The plea had been delayed earlier due to anomalies in the affidavit submitted.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar filed written objections opposing the bail pleas of both accused.

The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, which has charged Mahanta and others with murder under relevant provisions of law in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore on September 19 last year.

A total of seven accused, including Mahanta, Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amrit Prabha Mahanta, and PSOs Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Borah, are currently in judicial custody following their arrests in October.

The SIT had earlier filed a voluminous charge sheet before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, invoking murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).