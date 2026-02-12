Court restrains Congress leaders from making ‘defamatory statements’ against Assam CM

A court in Guwahati has restrained Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh from making any further “defamatory statements” against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with a Rs 500 crore defamation suit filed by the Chief Minister.

The order was passed by Civil Judge (Senior Division) No. 1, Nayanjyoti Sarma, who granted an ad-interim injunction after hearing the petitioner’s counsel. The court directed the three Congress leaders, along with certain prominent Assamese individuals named in the plea, to refrain from making, publishing, circulating or disseminating any further defamatory statements or materials concerning the Chief Minister until their appearance before the court.

The defamation case was filed by Himanta Biswa Sarma after allegations surfaced accusing him of illegally owning 12,000 bighas of land. The Chief Minister has termed the claims baseless and malicious, and has challenged the Congress leaders to substantiate their allegations, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages if they fail to provide proof.

In his order, Judge Sarma observed that if the ad-interim injunction was not granted, it could “defeat the justice” and lead to a multiplicity of proceedings, indicating the court’s prima facie view that interim protection was warranted.

The court has fixed March 9 as the date for the appearance of the defendants. The matter will be taken up for further hearing on that day.

The development marks a significant escalation in the legal battle between the Chief Minister and senior Congress leaders over the land ownership allegations, with the court’s interim order placing immediate restrictions on further public statements related to the case.