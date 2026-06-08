Court to pronounce bail order of four accused in Zubeen Garg murder case today

The trial proceedings in the alleged murder case of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg continued on Monday, with the Special Fast-Track Court set to pronounce its order on the bail pleas of four accused.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on the bail applications filed by Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya.

The hearing on their bail petitions had already been completed, and the court had reserved its order for pronouncement.

The high-profile case is currently being heard by a Special Fast-Track Court in Assam, where the main trial proceedings are underway. The case pertains to the death of Zubeen Garg in September 2025, which investigators later treated as a case of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The court's decision on the bail applications is expected to be a significant development in the ongoing proceedings, which have drawn widespread public attention across Assam.

Further details are awaited following the court's order.