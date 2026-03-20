CPI (ML) Liberation fields Robi Kumar Phangcho from Howraghat, files nomination in Diphu

Robi Kumar Phangcho, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, filed his nomination papers on March 20 for the Howraghat (ST) Assembly constituency in Karbi Anglong district.

Phangcho submitted his nomination at the office of the District Commissioner in Diphu, marking his official entry into the electoral fray for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections. The Howraghat seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and is considered significant in the hill district’s political landscape.

The nomination comes amid the ongoing filing process for the single-phase elections in the state. The last date for submission of nominations is March 23, with scrutiny and withdrawal of candidatures scheduled in the days that follow.