CPI(M), Left protest in Guwahati seeking Rs 25 lakh for families of Upper Assam flood victims

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), along with several other Left parties, staged a protest at Volvo Point in Ulubari, Guwahati, on Wednesday, October 7 demanding enhanced compensation for victims of the floods in Upper Assam and immediate financial assistance for affected families.

Hundreds of party workers and supporters participated in the demonstration, seeking adequate relief for people who suffered losses to their homes, property and livelihoods due to the floods.

Among the key demands raised by the protesters was a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives in the floods in Upper Assam. The protesters also sought immediate financial assistance for families affected by the disaster.

The Left parties demanded that the recurring flood problem in Assam be declared a national issue, citing the extensive impact of floods on lives, property and livelihoods across the state.

The protesters also raised a political demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the demonstration.

The protest later escalated into a confrontation between the demonstrators and police personnel. Several protesters were detained by the police as the situation intensified at the protest site.

Visuals from the demonstration showed police personnel attempting to control the protesters amid a scuffle between the two sides.

Following their detention, the protesters were taken from the Ulubari site to the dharna venue at Chachal, where they were expected to continue their demonstration and press for their demands.