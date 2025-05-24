As part of the state-wide crackdown on alleged Pakistan sympathisers following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Assam government on Saturday confirmed the arrest of three additional individuals, bringing the total number of arrests to 76.





Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update via social media, informing that the latest arrests were carried out in Nalbari, South Salmara, and Kamrup districts. The action comes amid heightened national security concerns in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident last month, which has intensified scrutiny on individuals accused of anti-national activities.





"Total 76 arrested till now in the crackdown on Pak sympathisers in Assam," Sarma stated, reaffirming his government’s firm stance on tackling any form of internal support to terrorism or hostile entities.





The Assam Police, working in coordination with intelligence agencies, continues to monitor potential sympathisers across various districts, with security agencies reportedly tracking digital communications and social media activities.