In a major crackdown against the radical organisation Popular Front of India, the Assam Police on September 27, arrested a total of 25 PFI leaders across several districts of the state early in the morning.

A total of 5 PFI leaders have been arrested from Kamrup district, 10 from Goalpara, 1 from Karimganj, 1 from Udalguri, 1 from Darrang, 3 from Dhubri, 2 from Barpeta and 2 from Baksa.

It needs mention here that the Bilasipara police as part of the entire operation arrested three PFI leaders who have been identified as Abdul Hamid, Abdus Salam Talukdar, and Lutfar Rahman. The trio were arrested from Nayeralga and Tilapara area of Bilasipara under Dhubri district.

Simultaneously, in a similar operation conducted in Goalpara district wherein 10 PFI leaders were held, the names of the arrested persons have been identified as Sadagar Ali (Rangjuli), Zahirul Haque (Dhupdhara), Janshabed Alam (Matia), Hafizur Rahman (Lakhipur), Zahirul Islam (Lakhipur), Afsar Ali (Lakhipur), Abdul Kafi (Lakhipur), Lakmon Ali (Goalpara) while the names of two others have yet not been ascertained.

Earlier, Assam Police arrested 11 leaders of PFI from various parts of the state and one from Delhi.

The NIA had arrested over 106 members of the radical group during its largest-ever raids spread across several states on September 22.

A second series of searches on the Popular Front of India (PFI) are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other investigation agencies.

The NIA persisted in its campaign against the radical group. PFI raids are taking place in eight different states. Additionally, some PFI members have been apprehended.

Several crucial pieces of information were obtained during the initial series of raids', interrogations of PFI leaders. Police and other investigation agencies are conducting raids in eight states based on information provided by the NIA.