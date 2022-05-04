On Wednesday morning, a dumper truck collided with the main gate of the Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan's office, causing its wall to be disfigured in the Kahilipara neighbourhood of Guwahati. The tragedy occurred when the dumper truck driver lost control of the vehicle when the brake pedal slipped off, according to sources. The impact was so severe that the front wall of the office was completely destroyed.

The dumper truck's registration number is AS15AC 3305, and the insane driver managed to flee the scene. It should be noted that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident thus far. Two persons had died in a road accident in Bhagawatipara, Palasbari, earlier this year. After his motorcycle (AS19C3909) collided with a vehicle on the night of April 30, Banajit Das, a 27-year-old from Dakhala in the Palasbari constituency, succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

Suman Medhi, a 25-year-old from the same area, was badly hurt. Suman was admitted to the Rampur Primary Health Centre by some residents, however the Rampur BPHC eventually pronounced him dead. In a separate incident on April 27, two people were killed when a tempo collided with a truck in Assam's Barpeta district. According to sources, the tempo was travelling from Barpeta road train station to Bahari hamlet when it crashed near the Chaulkhowa Bridge.