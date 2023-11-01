Cricket commentator Ashok Malhotra has issued an apology for his comment on the Assam team. Malhotra had made the shocking comment where he called the Assam cricket team as 'second class citizens.'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malhotra tendered an apology and sought forgiveness if the sentiments of the Assamese people have been hurt.

"I apologise profusely if I have hurt Assam people’s sentiments with my comments during the Assam v Bengal game last evening. I am sorry. It was totally unintentional & was trying to speak about their progress. I regret it and give an unconditional apology," said Malhotra.

I apologise profusely if I have hurt Assam people’s sentiments with my comments during the Assam v Bengal game last evening. I am sorry. It was totally unintentional & was trying to speak about their progress. I regret it and give an unconditional apology. — Ashok Malhotra (@AshokMalhotra57) November 1, 2023

The statement came in from the cricket commentator while he was doing commentary on the match between Assam and Bengal during their bout in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament, that was played in Mohali on October 31.

The shocking comments came in while he was trying to draw a comparison between the teams of Assam and Bengal.

"What I liked about Assam, because we have been playing for Bengal, we have played a number of matches against Assam. I would always say they were like second class citizens... that they are beaten comfortably by Bengal," said the commentator, while doing commentary during the match.

A video containing the controversial comments went viral highlighting his comment of the Assam team as 'second class citizens.'

This did not go down well with Assam Cricket Association president Taranga Gogoi. The ACA President has in the meantime written a letter to the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) where he raised objections to the comments made by the commentator.

"Regarding this matter, the ACA has written a letter to the BCCI seeking strict action in this regard. I have also talked with Jay Shah regarding this and he has assured that strict action will be taken in this matter," said Taranga Gogoi, while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

Ironically, the comparison by the cricket commentator came in even as Assam thrashed Bengal by eight wickets in the match. The match secured Assam's spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament as saw stellar performance from Assam's Riyan Parag, as he contributed significantly to Assam's commanding eight wicket win over Bengal in the match.

Bengal, in their innings, gave Assam the target of 139 runs. Assam, on their part, displayed a strong batting prowess as they comfortably chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.