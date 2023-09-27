Cricket teams began arriving in Guwahati on Wednesday ahead of the four warm-up matches for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Sri Lanka squad arrived at Guwahati Airport early this morning. The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive in the city around 5 p.m. today. Both teams will be staying at the Vivanta Guwahati, according to sources.

It should be noted that Guwahati will host four warm-up matches prior to the World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium from hosting a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC released the calendar for the event to be hosted in India in June.



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According to the ICC calendar, four warm-up matches will be held in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium beginning September 29 and lasting till October 3.

Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match on September 29, followed by India hosting England in the second warm-up encounter on September 30.

This will be followed by the third warm-up match on October 2 between England and Bangladesh, and the fourth and final warm-up match in Guwahati between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

It should be noted that all ten participating nations in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will each play two official 50-over matches during the week coming up to the World Cup's commencement on October 5, with matches to be hosted in three separate locations throughout India, according to the ICC.



