‘Crossed the line’: BJP MP Dilip Saikia hits back at UPPL leader’s ‘unnecessary’ remark

Tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have escalated following a controversial comment by UPPL leader and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member for Forest, Ranjit Basumatary—popularly known as B.R. Ferenga.



Basumatary, in a recent public statement, alleged that the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was created for the benefit of a certain Assamese leader. He further implied that BJP’s Assam state president, Dilip Saikia, lacked a full understanding of the responsibilities that come with being a Member of Parliament.



The comments quickly drew attention due to their sensitive nature, sparking a war of words between the two allies.



Responding to the remarks, Saikia said Basumatary’s statement was “unnecessary” and had “crossed the line.” With a hint of sarcasm, he added, “Ranjit Basumatary has a lot of knowledge—certainly more than I do. I wish him well in the days ahead. And if I meet him face-to-face someday, I would be happy to put his knowledge to the test.”