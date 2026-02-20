CRPF chief GP Singh spotlights Amit Shah's Assam visit for parade, border scheme launch

CRPF Director General GP Singh, formerly Assam's top cop, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's role as chief guest at the CRPF Day Parade here. Shah will review the event today, February 20, alongside Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Singh detailed the highlights during a briefing on February 19. "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah would review the parade and participate as the chief guest," he said.

"We are also expecting the participation and presence of the Chief Minister of Assam. During this parade, we are having marching contingents of CRPF and also having demonstrations by specialised units of CRPF like Cobra Commando Battalion. We also have an exhibition here of their special vehicles and special equipment, arms and communication equipment, which is used by CRPF in its operational duties."

A 1991-batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Singh assumed CRPF leadership in January 2025 after handling counter-insurgency and law-and-order challenges in Assam. His local roots add weight to the parade's showcase of operational gear.

Shah pairs the parade with launching VVP-II, a Rs 6,839 crore scheme for border villages until 2028-29. Officials call it a drive for infrastructure and security, creating "secure, resilient, and prosperous border communities" as "eyes and ears" against threats.