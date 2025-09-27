CRPF chief, Scindia visit Zubeen’s family in Guwahati as Assam plans to preserve singer’s legacy

Thousands of mourners continued to throng the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati on Saturday, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to consult cultural figures and people close to the singer on preserving his works for future generations.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CRPF Director General GP Singh joined citizens from various walks of life in visiting Garg’s bereaved family at their Kahilipara residence. Scindia, concluding his two-day visit to Assam, met Garg’s father, wife, and other relatives, offering his heartfelt condolences and paying floral tributes. “It is with great sorrow that I am here today. He was a jewel of the country,” Scindia told reporters, adding that Garg had been a bridge connecting Assam to the world through his creations. Earlier, he had also paid tribute at a programme marking the nationwide launch of BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G stack.’

CRPF chief and former Assam DGP GP Singh, who had known Garg for several years during his posting in Jorhat, described the singer’s death as a personal loss and came from Delhi to share in the grief of the people of Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma said the government is gathering suggestions on ways to preserve Garg’s legacy. Proposed ideas include creating a “nahor tree” (Indian rose chestnut) garden in each district, naming a major project after him, or dedicating the cultural university in Majuli to the singer. “Zubeen belongs to the people. I am sure the people of Assam will come together to implement the decisions,” Sarma said.

In Jorhat, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and Assam Cabinet ministers held discussions with stakeholders regarding the 13th-day rituals for Garg, scheduled for October 1 at Jorhat Stadium. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah said the family will perform Vedic rituals, and the ashes of the singer will be kept for public homage. An all-faith prayer meet will also be held, with the venue open from 8 a.m. till dusk for the public.

The outpouring of grief across Assam reflects the deep impact of Garg’s music, and the state government’s efforts signal a commitment to preserving his legacy for generations to come.



