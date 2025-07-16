CRPF CoBRA commando from Assam's Kokrajhar martyred in anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand

Constable Praneswar Koch, a commando from the 209 CoBRA battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), succumbed to a bullet injury sustained during a fierce encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, officials confirmed on Wednesday, July 16.



The 33-year-old, a native of Kokrajhar district in Assam, was critically injured in an exchange of fire with Naxal insurgents during a meticulously planned anti-Naxal operation.



During the encounter, security forces succeeded in neutralizing a key Naxal figure — sub-zonal commander Kunwar Manjhi — who carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head.



The operation, which unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday, marked a significant blow to the Naxal network operating in the region. However, it came at the heavy cost of losing a dedicated and courageous soldier.



CRPF sources confirmed that Constable Koch was provided immediate medical attention but eventually succumbed to his injuries.



Officials paid rich tributes to the fallen commando, hailing his sacrifice as an embodiment of valour and duty.



Further operations are reportedly underway in the area to root out any remaining insurgent presence.