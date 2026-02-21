CRPF Parade held in Assam for the first time is a matter of pride: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, February 21, said that holding the 87th Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Assam for the first time is a matter of pride for the Northeast.

Addressing the parade in Guwahati, Shah said the CRPF had never held its Raising Day parade in the Northeast in its 86-year history. He said the government decided in 2019 to organise the annual parade in different parts of the country and expressed happiness that the event has now reached Assam.

On February 20, Shah launched the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme at Natanpur in Katigara along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district. He said the programme aims to promote development in border areas and will cover 334 blocks and around 1,954 villages across 17 states, including 140 villages in Assam.

Shah also said illegal land encroachment remains a major issue in the state and stated that the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has initiated steps to address the problem.

Later, addressing a public meeting in Silchar, Shah highlighted infrastructure development in Assam, stating that the state has constructed an average of 14 kilometres of roads per day over the past five years and completed several bridges, including four major ones.