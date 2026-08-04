CRPF personnel opens fire inside Assam camp, kills two, dies by suicide

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly shot dead two colleagues, injured another and later died by suicide inside the 34 Battalion CRPF camp at Katimari in Assam's Nagaon district on the morning of August 4.

According to preliminary information, ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was on main gate duty when he was reportedly found without his assigned service weapon. He later took an INSAS rifle from the camp's guard room and proceeded towards the rear side of the Quarter Guard.

Police said he allegedly first opened fire on Head Constable (HV/GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel, who succumbed to his injuries. He then allegedly shot SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, who had arrived at the camp for document verification. Yadav also died at the scene.

The accused subsequently allegedly fired at ASI/Mane Govind Sripul of B/171 Battalion, leaving him injured.

After the shooting, Ballani Premabaram entered the B/171 Battalion barrack and allegedly shot himself. He died on the spot.

The injured ASI was rushed to Dew Care Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, Head Constable Vishnu Prasad Baghel and ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, the alleged shooter.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Security officials have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the firing.