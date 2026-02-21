CRPF’s role crucial in restoring peace in Northeast, says Amit Shah at Raising Day Parade in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, February 21, highlighted the role of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in restoring peace in conflict-affected regions, particularly the Northeast, while addressing the force’s 87th Raising Day Parade in Assam.

Shah attended the parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. Assam hosted the CRPF Raising Day Parade for the first time.

Praising the personnel of the force, Shah said CRPF jawans have made significant sacrifices for the country. He stated that 2,270 CRPF personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty, including around 700 in the Northeast, 540 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 79 in Assam.

He said regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and the Northeast were once considered major disturbed areas, but credited the security forces, including the CRPF, for bringing improvements in the security situation. He also noted that the CRPF has expanded from two battalions at the time of its inception to 243 battalions at present, with a strength of over 3.89 lakh personnel.

Shah said the CRPF has played a key role in tackling insurgency and Left-wing extremism and in responding to major security challenges across the country. He added that forces such as the CRPF, the Border Security Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have contributed significantly to maintaining law and order in sensitive regions.

The Home Minister is in Assam on a two-day visit, during which he is attending official programmes and public events.