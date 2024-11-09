A grand cultural procession was held across various districts on Saturday to mark the warm welcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the inaugural Bodoland Mohotsov (Bodoland Festival), scheduled for November 15-16 at the SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Organized by the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), and All Boro Harimu Afad, the procession saw thousands of Bodo people participating, showcasing the rich traditions, folk music, dance, and crafts of the community. The colorful procession was a precursor to the larger festival, which is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees.

The two-day Mohotsov aims to celebrate and showcase the unique cultural identity of the Bodo community, highlighting their customs, food habits, and artistic traditions. The event promises to be a historic occasion for the region, offering a platform to bring the Bodo culture into the national spotlight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to grace the occasion along with several high-profile dignitaries, will be joined by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Juel Oram, and Pabitra Margherita. Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro are also slated to attend.

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