'Cultural vandalism’: Assam BJP slams Congress over deleted Bhogali Bihu post

A political storm has erupted in Assam amid Bhogali Bihu celebrations after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Assam Congress of politicising and distorting the state’s sacred cultural traditions through a controversial social media post.



State Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday, January 14 slammed Congress, alleging that the party had insulted Assamese culture by sharing imagery that appeared to glorify the burning of the BJP’s state office under the garb of festive greetings.



Reacting strongly, Hazarika said the Congress had “stooped to politics over the sacred traditions of Bhogali Bihu” and claimed that the act of portraying the BJP office being set ablaze was a deliberate provocation. He accused the opposition party of misusing a revered cultural occasion to push a political narrative, calling it an attempt to distort Assamese heritage.



The controversy stems from a Bhogali Bihu greeting allegedly posted by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on social media, which included an image interpreted by the BJP as showing its state headquarters on fire. Although the post was later deleted, the Assam BJP shared screenshots of the original post on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that the intent behind it could not be erased.



“Deleting the post doesn’t nullify what you are trying to imply,” the Assam BJP wrote, tagging the Assam Congress and stating that it had retained screenshots of the content.



In a strongly worded follow-up, the BJP accused the Congress of defiling Bhogali Bihu traditions, particularly the symbolic burning of the Bhela Ghar, a temporary structure associated with the harvest festival. The BJP clarified that the Bhela Ghar is a sacred, symbolic structure rooted in centuries-old tradition and not a real home. It alleged that the Congress had deliberately twisted this ritual to manufacture a misleading and provocative narrative.



Terming the act as “cultural vandalism,” the BJP accused the Congress of recklessly inciting emotions, trivialising a sacred tradition, and showing a lack of respect for Assamese culture. The party asserted that Assamese heritage could not be reduced to a political tool or propaganda device and warned that any attempt to distort cultural practices would be firmly opposed.



The Assam Congress, in its now-deleted Bhogali Bihu message, had wished people festive greetings while stating that the ceremonial fire should symbolically consume “the evils that plague our land,” referring to divisive forces sowing discord. The message concluded with a call for renewal, harmony, and a “brighter Assam” in the run-up to 2026.