Curious case of Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Age drops by two years in latest election affidavit

A discrepancy in election affidavits filed by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of Assam Jatiya Parishad, has triggered curiosity after his declared age appeared to decrease by two years over a two-year span.

According to official documents submitted during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi, who contested from the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat, had stated his age as 45. However, in his latest affidavit filed for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from the Khowang constituency, he has declared his age as 43.

The inconsistency is visible in the affidavit image, where his age is clearly mentioned as “43 years” in the recently submitted document. The earlier affidavit, submitted just two years ago, had recorded him as 45, leading to a mathematical anomaly that has drawn public attention.

Election affidavits are sworn legal documents, and candidates are expected to provide accurate personal details, including age, assets, and educational qualifications. Any discrepancy, even if clerical, can raise questions regarding documentation accuracy and compliance with disclosure norms.

There has been no immediate clarification from Gogoi or the party regarding the variation. It remains unclear whether the difference is due to a typographical error, incorrect earlier reporting, or a documentation oversight.

The issue has since sparked discussion in political circles and on social media, with observers pointing out the importance of consistency in official filings, particularly during elections where transparency is closely scrutinised.

