The Customs department in Assam apprehended an individual and confiscated four elephant tusks, valued at several crores of rupees, in the Chariali area of Assam, officials reported on Thursday. Acting on a credible tip-off, customs officers intercepted the suspect, leading to the seizure of 28 kilograms of elephant tusks on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by Customs (Preventive) HQ, the operation was initiated following intelligence regarding illicit ivory trade. Customs officers from Shillong swiftly mobilized to Biswanath Chariali and successfully seized four cut pieces of tusks, totaling 27.992 kilograms. The seized tusks have since been handed over to wildlife authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings. The department expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Biswanath Police and forest authorities in facilitating the operation.

This recent seizure is part of a broader effort by the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), NER, to combat wildlife trafficking in the region. Over the past year, the Commissionerate has intercepted various illicit wildlife products, including 68.87 kilograms of pangolin scales, 11.5 kilograms of ambergris (whale vomit), 360 grams of elephant tusk, as well as protected exotic species like hornbills, flame bowerbirds, and even a baby orangutan. These species are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as well as the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.