Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised through the women's light middleweight quarterfinals with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson at the Commonwealth Games Saturday.

In the 70kg division, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina outpunched New Zealand pugilist Ariana Nicholson. Lovlina utilized her long reach to outlast her opponent, who is 15 years her senior. Meanwhile, in the men's featherweight (57kg) division, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), a bronze medallist at the last CWG in 2018, defeated South African teenager Amzolele Dyeyi by the same margin to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

"This is just the beginning. We're delighted over her victory and wish her good luck for the upcoming competition. She informed me about her winning over the phone yesterday at 12.30 AM", Lovlina's father said while talking to IndiaTodayNE.

Lovlina was knocked out in the first round in the Gold Coast edition, and struck right away with a barrage of punches. However, Nicholson, 39, opted to conserve energy.

Lovlina upped the attack in the second round as a tired Nicholson tried to hold out but to no avail. In the third round, the Indian boxer apparently had more energy. She skillfully dodged Nicholson's attacks and landed her double right jabs and punches comfortably to book her passage through to the next round.

Lovlina Borgohain will next lock horns with CWG 2018 silver-medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.